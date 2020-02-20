Police: Lesotho’s prime minister to be charged with murder

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  121
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Government Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Carteret Community College Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Covenant Church Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenville Express Care Greenville Health Care Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Government Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Dialysis Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Liberty Christian Academy Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro New River YMCA North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Roses Gymnastics Training Center Sheppard Memorial Library Smiling Faces Child Care Center, Inc. Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Oakwood School Town of Maysville Town of Richlands Town of Winterville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Winterville Charter Academy

Police: Lesotho’s prime minister to be charged with murder

World

by: HERBERT MOYO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Thomas Motsoahae Thabane

FILE — In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, file photo Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Thabane’s wife and First Lady, Maesaiah Thabane is in hiding from police, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, who want to question her over the June 14, 2017, killing of Thabane’s former wife Lipolelo. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the June 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, a top police official said Thursday, and the prime minister announced he would be stepping down.

The southern southern African kingdom already has watched, shocked, as the prime minister’s current wife, Masesaiah, was charged earlier this month in the murder after briefly fleeing the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete said the prime minister will appear at the Maseru Magistrates Court on Friday “to face a murder charge in connection with the killing of Lipolelo Thabane.”

Lesotho’s 80-year-old leader also will face an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of another person who was with his wife at the time, Mokete said. He said police investigations were complete and more people soon will be charged.

Thabane will become Lesotho’s first sitting prime minister to be charged with any crime. His current wife is out on bail and will next appear in court on March 17.

Lipolelo had been estranged from Thabane, who had filed for divorce when she was shot dead near her Maseru home on the night of June 14, 2017. Her friend, Thato Sibolla, who was travelling with her in the car, escaped with gunshot wounds and has since fled to neighboring South Africa in fear for her life.

The attack occurred just two days before Thabane was sworn in for his second stint as prime minister.

It was not until January that Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli filed court papers declaring that Thabane was a suspect in the killing. Thabane unsuccessfully tried to oust the police commissioner. Thabane also sought to get immunity for him and his wife for the killing of his ex-wife, Molibeli said.

Thabane in a statement Thursday said he will step down “with effect from the end of July this year, or at an earlier date if all the requisite preparations for my retirement are completed before then.” He said he communicated the message to King Letsie III, and a few days ago he visited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to formally inform him of his decision to retire.

The All Basotho Convention, Lesotho’s ruling party, has been pressing Thabane to step down immediately, saying he cannot stay in office with the murder charge hanging over his head.

Lesotho’s parliament is to open Friday, and the ABC party wants him to step down before then or face a challenge in parliament, party spokesman Montoeli Masoetsa said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream