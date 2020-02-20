Police: Stabbing at London mosque not terror-related

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  121
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Government Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Carteret Community College Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Covenant Church Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenville Express Care Greenville Health Care Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Government Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Dialysis Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Liberty Christian Academy Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro New River YMCA North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Roses Gymnastics Training Center Sheppard Memorial Library Smiling Faces Child Care Center, Inc. Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Oakwood School Town of Maysville Town of Richlands Town of Winterville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Winterville Charter Academy

Police: Stabbing at London mosque not terror-related

World
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday Dec. 7, 2006, Regents Park Mosque in London. British police say a man has been stabbed at the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park, Thursday Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — A man was stabbed during afternoon prayers at one of London’s biggest mosques Thursday, and police officers detained another man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The city’s Metropolitan Police force said detectives investigating the stabbing do not think it was terror-related. Police did not speculate on a possible motive.

Officers called to the London Central Mosque found a man in his 70s with stab wounds. Paramedics treated the man and took him a hospital, where his injuries were judged as not life-threatening, the force said.

Police said another man was arrested at the mosque, located near Regent’s Park in central London, on suspicion of attempted murder. They said the suspect is a 29-year-old who is believed to have been attending prayers at the mosque.

Witnesses said the wounded man was the mosque’s muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayers. Mosque-goers posted images on Twitter of police holding a man in a red-hooded top down on the floor. The images showed a small knife under a chair.

One witness, Abi Watik said the detained individual had attended the mosque for several months. He said the suspect stabbed the victim in the shoulder just as afternoon prayers began.

“He was praying behind him and then he stabbed him,” Watik said.

“We were shocked. We didn’t know what happened. We saw the guy on the floor and blood on his shoulder and the knife on the floor,” he said.

British Muslims have been the target of past attacks by far-right extremists. In June 2018, an attacker drove a van into a crowd of people leaving evening prayers in London. One man died and a dozen people were injured.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque.”

“It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship,” Johnson wrote. “My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream