GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people are packed and ready to go offer support on the ground near the Ukrainian Border.

The Samaritan’s Purse cargo plane is leaving the Piedmont Triad on Friday morning and heading to Europe, where a disaster response team of doctors, nurses and specialists will set up a mobile hospital on the ground in Ukraine.

They’re taking tons of supplies with them — 61,000 pounds — and take-off will be just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

They’ll land in Poland later today, and then drive the rest of the way into Ukraine, where they will go to work setting up the field hospital.

Their goal is to help as many refugees as possible and identify any needs that the local healthcare system can’t meet.

Other disaster relief specialists on the ground in Poland are already assisting people there, and have found a great need for medical care, which is why Samaritan’s Purse is sending a hospital.

The hospital unit taking off from the Piedmont Triad on Friday has the capacity to treat 100 patients a day, with 30 in-patient beds, an operating room and an ICU.