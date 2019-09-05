Samsung folding phone to launch after screen problem delay

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  137
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

Samsung folding phone to launch after screen problem delay

World

by: KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Flags of the Samsung company wave in front of a fairground entrance of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The IFA takes place in Berlin from Sept. 6 until Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

LONDON (AP) — Samsung’s highly anticipated folding phone will go on sale Friday, after the original launch date was delayed by months because of embarrassing problems with the screen.

The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen, which the company said on Thursday have now been resolved.

“During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience,” with improvements to the phone’s “design and construction,” the company said in an announcement at the start of a consumer electronics fair in Germany where it was showcasing the device.

The nearly $2,000 phone will launch on Sept. 6 in South Korea, and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries.

Other markets including the U.S. and Singapore will follow, but the company did not specify dates.

The Galaxy Fold’s original April launch was pushed back after reports that some reviewers’ phones were breaking.

Journalists who had received the phones to preview said the folding screen started flickering and turning black before fizzling out. Two reviewers mistakenly removed the screen’s protective outer plastic layer.

The Galaxy Fold is slightly longer and narrower than a standard smartphone when folded, but opens up to the size of a small tablet, with the internal screen display bisected by a crease. It also has another screen on the outside so it can be used when closed.

Samsung has said the composite polymer screen can be opened and closed 200,000 times, or 100 times a day for five years.

“We’ve had to make some really high-tech adjustments in how we’re going to make this device,” said Mark Notton, Samsung’s European portfolio director.

They include adding protective caps to the top and bottom of the hinge, extending the screen protector to better ensure sure it stays in place, and slimming down the hinge and narrowing the gap between the hinge and the body when the phone is closed, Notton said.

The delay was a setback for Samsung and for the broader smartphone market, which had been looking to folding screens as one way to catalyze innovation in the industry.

China’s Huawei also announced its own folding screen phone, the Mate X, at around the same time, but it hasn’t yet set a launch date.

Samsung’s 2016 launch of its Galaxy Note 7 was also troubled, with the company forced to eventually recall the phone because its batteries were catching on fire.

___

James Brooks in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story