KYIV, Ukraine (WSPA) – Senator Lindsey Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday in Kyiv.

Graham, along with Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, met with multiple government officials in Ukraine’s capital.

“All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal – for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine,” Graham told reporters in Kyiv’s St. Michael’s Square.

Graham said senators will continue to work in Washington to assist Ukraine with economic and military aid.

Among topics of discussion were designating the Wagner Group a foreign terrorist organization and designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The senators also discussed assisting the International Criminal Court in their ability to bring charges against Russians who have committed war crimes.