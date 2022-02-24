SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Sen. Leslie Graham, speaking to reporters in his home state of South Carolina this week said Russia’s moves went against an agreement it signed in 1994, and compared it to Adolph Hitler’s moves to expand Germany at the start of World War II.

The agreement, signed by the United States and Russia, promised Ukraine territorial protection in exchange for giving up the nuclear weapons left there after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine

except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. The Budapest

Memorandum of 1994

Graham said the response to Russia will send signals to other countries in the world.

“If we allow Russia to get away with destroying the Ukraine, it’s just a matter of time to China takes over Taiwan,” he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded to Russia’s actions by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks, but excluded Putin personally from the economic countermeasures.

Biden said he was moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltics (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia), though he described the deployments as purely “defensive,” asserting, “We have no intention of fighting Russia.”

The U.S. is sending about 800 infantry troops and 40 attack aircraft to NATO’s eastern flank from other locations within Europe, according to a senior defense official.

In addition, a contingent of F-35 strike fighters and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters will also be relocated.

“Not giving clarity to Putin about what would happen if he invaded Ukraine was a mistake. Not going after him personally is an even bigger mistake,” Graham said in a press release after the attack began, in apparent criticism of Biden’s choice not to slap sanctions on Putin personally.

When it comes to sanctions against Putin: If we are not doing everything possible, we are not doing enough. Time is not on our side. Sen. Lindsey Graham, SC-R

You can expect gas and food prices to go up, he said.

Initially, stocks tumbled as fear coursed through markets and prices surged for oil, wheat and other commodities on worries the conflict would disrupt global supplies. But the moves moderated as the day progressed, particularly after President Joe Biden said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans and announced new sanctions that fell short of what some had suggested.

The heaviest losses hit stocks in Europe, after officials called Russia’s nearby moves a “brutal act of war,” with the German DAX down 4%.

Beyond its tragic human toll, the conflict looked set to send prices even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy but also grains and various other commodities.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic briefly jumped above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014. But they gave back much of their gains after Biden said sanctions are “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.” While he described the sanctions as severe, Ukrainian officials urged the U.S. and West to go further and cut the Russians from a key financial system. U.S. oil was recently up a relatively modest 0.9% at $92.90 per barrel.

Wholesale prices rose for everything from heating oil to wheat to gasoline. As with stocks, the movements were more sharp in Europe than in the U.S. because it’s more closely tied to Russia and Ukraine. The spot price in Europe for natural gas jumped more than 50%.

Increases in energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in.

The Fed looks certain to raise rates for the first time since 2018, with the only question being how quickly and how aggressively it will move, starting next month.

“How bad could this get? Well, how long is a piece of string, right?” said Jonas Goltermann, senior global markets economist at Capital Economics. “There aren’t that many obvious examples of this type of shock to markets.”

The closest parallel is Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, which sent markets plunging, before they stabilized when the Fed cut interest rates. Then they recovered after U.S. forces intervened, he said.

“Now that’s clearly a very imperfect comparison,” he said. “But I think what it suggests is that a 10 or 20% fall in global equities is actually quite plausible.”

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Kelvin Chan, Christopher Rugaber and Joe McDonald contributed.