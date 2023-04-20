Thousands of people flocked to the Western Australian town of Exmouth on Thursday, April 20, where they were treated to a full view of a total solar eclipse.

The event was expected to last for three hours in total, the ABC said, with the sun fully blocked for about a minute.

This footage was captured by Joy Daniels from her vantage point in Exmouth. “It’s getting so dark; we have totality. Can you hear the birds? They are going crazy,” she says.

The ABC said Exmouth was “one of the few accessible places in the world” where the eclipse could be viewed in its totality.

Credit: Joy Daniels via Storyful