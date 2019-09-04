The Latest: Democrat Gualtieri new Italian economy minister

1  of  64
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

The Latest: Democrat Gualtieri new Italian economy minister

World
Posted: / Updated:

Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives at Rome’s Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Italian presidential palace says Premier Giuseppe Conte has formed a new government, a coalition of the populist 5-Star Movement and left-leaning Democrats that shuts out of power right-wing leader Matteo Salvini. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — The Latest on Italian government politics (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Roberto Gualtieri, 53, a Democrat who now chairs the European Parliament’s economic affairs commission has been named Italy’s new economy minister, as Premier Giuseppe Conte unveiled his new Cabinet.

Gualtieri will have the hard task of drafting a painful budget law that needs to be approved by the end of the year and avert a massive VAT hike that could hurt Italy’s fragile economy.

At the key Interior ministry, Conte choose migration expert Luciana Lamorgese, 65, former Milan prefect.

She is expected to reshape migration policies after her predecessor, League’s leader Matteo Salvini, imposed his hard-line stance.

Italy’s president signed off the new Cabinet on Wednesday after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democrats forged an uneasy government coalition expected to improve ties with European Union’s partners and adopt a softer migration stance.

___

3:40 p.m.

The Italian presidential palace says Premier Giuseppe Conte has formed a new government, a coalition of the populist 5-Star Movement and left-leaning Democrats that shuts out of power right-wing leader Matteo Salvini.

Six days after President Sergio Mattarella tasked him with trying to form a new coalition, Conte reported back on Wednesday to say he succeeded.

His first, 14-month-old government collapsed last month when Salvini yanked his anti-migrant League party out of the populist coalition in a foiled bid to trigger early elections so he could gain the premiership himself.

___

12:55 p.m.

Political leaders say they’ve put the final touches on Italy’s next government, which will shut out right-wing firebrand Matteo Salvini and his anti-migrant League.

Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is expected to report back soon to Italy’s president, possibly later Wednesday, with a Cabinet list for what would be his second government.

Salvini toppled Conte’s previous, populist coalition by yanking his party’s coalition support last month, hoping to force an election and become premier himself.

But, despite bitter rivalry, the center-left Democratic Party has agreed to govern with the populist 5-Star Movement, which again will be senior partner.

The coalition must win mandatory confidence votes in the legislature’s two chambers. Together, the Democrats, 5-Stars and a tiny left-wing party should muster a slim majority.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story