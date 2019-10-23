The Latest: Hong Kong government withdraws unpopular bill

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is feuding with Taiwan over a fugitive murder suspect whose case indirectly sparked the protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill. Hong Kong officials pleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for authorities in Taiwan to let the man surrender himself for killing his girlfriend while visiting the self-ruled island last year.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Hong Kong’s crisis (all times local):

3 p.m.

Hong Kong’s government has formally withdrawn an unpopular extradition bill that sparked unruly protests, which morphed into a broader campaign for democratic change in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The security chief announced in the legislature on Wednesday that the bill was being withdrawn.

Hong Kong’s leader had proposed amendments to extradition legislation as a way to resolve a case involving a man wanted for murder in self-ruled Taiwan, who could not be sent to face charges because there was no extradition agreement.

But the proposals sparked widespread fears that residents would be at risk of being sent to mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled courts.

Lam was forced to back down and said last month she would drop the bill.

11:35 a.m.

Hong Kong authorities are set to formally withdraw an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The security chief is due on Wednesday to announce the bill’s withdrawal in the city’s legislature.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had proposed the amendments to resolve a case involving a man wanted for murder in Taiwan who could not be sent to the self-ruled island because there was no extradition agreement in place.

But the proposal stoked widespread fears residents would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled judicial system, and Lam was forced to drop the bill in the face of fierce opposition.

The crisis has snowballed into demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into police tactics.