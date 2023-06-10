CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Marcus Paige is coming back to North Carolina.

School officials said Friday that Paige is joining the Tar Heels’ coaching staff as the director of team and player development.

Paige is the only three-time team captain in the history of the proud program, and during his career he hit a school-record 299 3-pointers.

The last of those was an off-balance jumper that briefly tied the 2016 national championship game against Villanova with 4.7 seconds remaining, before Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beater claimed the title for the Wildcats.

Paige said he has “always wanted the opportunity to make the same positive impact on players that my former coaches, including Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach (Hubert) Davis, made on me.”