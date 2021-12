VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- BayPort Credit Union's "Holiday Lights at the Beach" is a timeless Virginia Beach tradition, but this year, it's getting a "sign of the times" upgrade.

As Hampton Roads readies for Dominion Energy's at least $8 billion offshore wind project, younger generations are getting a head start by building their own energy-collecting wind turbine that powers a lighting display at this year's event.