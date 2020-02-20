Live Now
Venezuelan police search home of detained uncle of Guaidó

World

by: SCOTT SMITH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Fabiana Rosales, the wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, arrives to the building where the family of her husband’s uncle Juan Jose Marquez lives in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Guaido says military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after he was arrested on suspicion of bringing explosives into Venezuela on the same flight as Guaido. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaidó to Venezuela.

On Twitter, Guaidó described the search of Juan José Márquez’s home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.

An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Marquez’s small children were inside the home at the time of the police raid, said his attorney, Joel García.

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

