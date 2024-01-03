KYIV, Ukraine (Storyful) — Emotional footage shows a Ukrainian woman thanking firefighters after she’s reunited with her pet parrots following a Russian strike in Kyiv on Tuesday, January 2.

Footage filmed by a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent shows a woman crying and embracing firefighters as they bring back to her a cage containing her birds. A man can also be seen carrying a dog from the scene of the strike.

Nearly 50 people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on one apartment building in Kyiv during a wave of attacks early on Tuesday, January 2.

Ukraine’s National Police force said the attack lasted for nearly six hours, and posted video of police and firefighters rushing to a large apartment block in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least two people were killed and 49 injured, including 43 who were hospitalized.

Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful