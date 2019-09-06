Zimbabwe’s Mugabe could be a fierce, captivating speaker

1  of  103
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe could be a fierce, captivating speaker

World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Robert Mugabe, the former Zimbabwean president who has died aged 95, was renowned in his lifetime as a gifted speaker whose words could be pleasing as well as annoying to many at home and abroad. Whether he was attacking his apparent opponents at home or foreign leaders he did not especially like, Mugabe could be a fierce, captivating figure at the podium, sometimes seen wagging a finger as he made his point at boisterous campaign events. That charismatic presence that made him stand out as a revolutionary leader lasted many years after he first took power as prime minister of Zimbabwe. Because he was an interesting speaker, Mugabe also was the victim of false quotes attributed to him over the years.

Here are some of Mugabe’s famous quotes:

___

ON INDEPENDENCE

“Surely this is now time to beat our swords into ploughshares.” (Urging reconciliation between whites and blacks in a speech after taking power as prime minister in 1980 after the independence war)

___

ON PRESIDENT OBAMA AND HOMOSEXUALITY

“We have this American president, Obama, born of an African father, who is saying we will not give you aid if you don’t embrace homosexuality. We ask, was he born out of homosexuality?” (Addressing a political rally in 2013)

“Since President Obama endorses the same-sex marriage, advocates homosexual people, and enjoys an attractive countenance, thus if it becomes necessary, I shall travel to Washington D.C, get down on my knee, and ask his hand.” (Speaking after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same sex marriages in 2015.)

___

ON HIS OPPONENTS

“Our party must continue to strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy.” (Addressing a political rally in 2000 as his government began violently evicting white farmers)

“Only God who appointed me will remove me, not the MDC, not the British.” (Speaking at an election rally in 2008)

___

ON NELSON MANDELA

“The most important thing for Mandela was his release from prison and nothing else. He cherished that freedom more than anything else and forgot why he was put in jail.” (Addressing a political rally in 2017 while criticizing Mandela for not seizing land from white people.)

___

ON FOREIGN LEADERS AND DIPLOMATS

“You saw this little American girl trotting around like a prostitute celebrating that the MDC had won. A disgraceful act.” (Talking about then-U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jendayi Frazer at the launch of a presidential election runoff after Mugabe had lost the first round of voting in 2008)

“We have fought for our land, we have fought for our sovereignty, small as we are. We have won our independence and we are prepared to shed our blood . So, Blair keep your England, and let me keep my Zimbabwe. We are still exchanging blows with the British government. They are using gay gangsters against me.” (Speaking at the Earth Summit in South Africa in 2002)

“May I say to the United States President, Mr. Trump, please blow your trumpet. Blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue, which we have always stood for.” (Addressing United Nations General Assembly in 2017)

___

ON BRITAIN

“Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses.” (Speaking at a political event in 2013)

___

Reported by Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, and Farai Mutsaka in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story