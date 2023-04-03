NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Board of Commissioners have voted to move forward with entering a contract with Brightspeed.

Brightspeed is an internet company that provides high-speed broadband internet. Those with Craven County said that this will bring opportunity to an area that has not had access to something like this before.

“We’re excited here in Craven County,” said Steve Bennett, Craven County IT director. “This project has been a priority for the commissioners and the staff here for the last three years and we’re excited to start seeing some progress.”

Brightspeed and the State of North Carolina will be putting more than $7 million towards this project. Officials said that the County will match up to $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Dollars.