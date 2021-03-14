One dead, one injured in Kinston shooting; investigation underway

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning in Kinston.

At 3:33 a.m. Sunday, Kinston police responded to 2210 Snow Hill Rd. in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they were notified that two people checked into the UNC Lenoir Health Care with gunshot wounds.

The first victim, identified as 36-year-old Jerome Gladson of Kinston, died as a result of his injuries. The second victim, also a 36-year-old male, was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville to be further treated for his injuries. Due to the preliminary stages of the investigation, his name is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.