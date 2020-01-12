Investigation underway following deadly Sunday morning shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- An investigation is underway after Greenville Police responded to an early morning shooting on Sunday.

At approximately 1:39 a.m., Greenville police officers were dispatched to 2609 McGregor Downs Road, for the report of a shooting at a large party.

Upon their arrival officers discovered 21-year-old Tre’von Tyson, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 18-year-old Jacori Moye of Greenville was also struck by gunfire but was treated and released by Vidant Medical Center.

At this time, no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker (252-329-4186) or Crime Stoppers (252-758-7777). Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.