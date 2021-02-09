Invitations accepted to 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Invitations to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur have been accepted by 85 of the world’s top women amateur players.

The tournament takes place the week before the 85th Masters Golf Tournament, with the first two rounds taking place on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club. On April 2, the players will attend a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, followed by the final round on April 3.

“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome

these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage starting at Noon. Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2021 AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR FIELD

