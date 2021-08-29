‘It means the world’: Make-A-Wish boy lives firefighter dream in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 3-year-old Kashton didn’t waste any time getting to know his new teammates on Engine 19.

“Kashton has a very energetic very active personality. He is always happy always smiling and laughing and just positive and upbeat,” his mother Jillian said.

That positive attitude has carried Kashton’s mom through a devastating diagnosis.

“He has acute lymphoblastic leukemia cell-B. How he got referred to it was basically it was like a flu he could not get rid of,” she said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in to help Kashton’s dream of battling fires become a reality.

“We had a swearing-in ceremony, trained with him, checked the truck off, issued his uniform and his bunker gear,” said Captain Chris Belcher with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It all lead up to the 3-year-old responding to his first call, manning the fire hose and deploying foam to get flames under control.

“We realize how lucky we are as parents and to be able to help this young man out and help him accomplish his wish. It really feels good,” Belcher said.

It’s a silver lining for Kashton and his mom as he continues his fight.

“It means the world. He is having an ecstatic blast of a day being a firefighter. I definitely know this is something he’s going to remember,” she said.