Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Today is another day for an excuse to spoil your pets because it’s “National Love Your Pet Day.”

According to the Insurance Information Institute’s website, 68% of Americans own a pet. This is up 56% percent from two decades ago.

The most common pets include cats and dogs, but there are tons of options. Fish and birds are ranked next.

Having a pet can prove to be a little expensive, no matter the animal or their size. So as pet owners, people have to show love with their wallets for food, treats, and more.

Last year, pet owners spent nearly $70 billion on their animals.

So today, show some extra love and give your animals a hug, and maybe throw in a treat too.