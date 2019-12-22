It’s Super Saturday! Holiday shopping crunch-time

Breaking News
People carry shopping bags while crossing a street in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Black Friday once again kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Today marks the start of one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year- it’s ‘Super Saturday’!

Local and out-of-town residents rush to complete last-minute shopping for family, friends, even a gift or two for themselves.

With only a few days left until Christmas, shoppers are scrambling to round out their lists.

I’m a little panicked. We don’t have everything.

said local shopper, Sherry Yourdon, in a cheerful manner.

Shopping this weekend entails everything from clothing and electronics, to food.

There are only a few days left for last-minute deals, as the clocks tick down toward the holidays.

