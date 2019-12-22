It’s Super Saturday! Holiday shopping crunch-time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Today marks the start of one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year- it’s ‘Super Saturday’!
Local and out-of-town residents rush to complete last-minute shopping for family, friends, even a gift or two for themselves.
With only a few days left until Christmas, shoppers are scrambling to round out their lists.
I’m a little panicked. We don’t have everything.said local shopper, Sherry Yourdon, in a cheerful manner.
Shopping this weekend entails everything from clothing and electronics, to food.
There are only a few days left for last-minute deals, as the clocks tick down toward the holidays.