CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that magical time of year again when we all can brighten a family’s holiday by donating to the CMPD Explorers Christmas Project and Toy Drive.

Dana Jordan and her family were recently recipients of the Charlotte area’s generosity.

Two years ago, she lost her younger brother Robert who was killed by a drunk driver. He had nine kids left without a father. In 2011 she lost her husband — killed in a truck collision.

Dana has made it her mission to turn her pain into purpose by helping others, and urges everyone to give during what can be a very difficult time.

“It’s very important that people outside in the communities donate towards this organization because it really helps out a lot and it fills in the void and the gap of things that are missing for families that are struggling during this holiday time,” Dana explained.

If you’d like to help brighten a family’s holiday this year, please click here.