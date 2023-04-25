JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Arbor Day is coming up, less than a week after Earth Day.

The City of Jacksonville is hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration this year at Northwoods Elementary School. The ceremony is open to students and parents only and will begin at 9am on April 27.

This is the 43rd year that Jacksonville has received the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. This will be presented by a representative from the National Forest Service.

The Mayor of Jacksonville will be present and will deliver the Arbor Day proclamation. Students will recite ‘Trees’, a poem by Joyce Kilmer at the ceremony. Students also worked on Arbor Day themed creations that will be judge by the City Tree Board Members.

The ceremony will be recorded for the City’s Youtube page.