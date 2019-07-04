Jacksonville celebrates Freedom Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 36th Annual Freedom Festival is underway in Jacksonville.

It’s hosted by Onslow County Parks and Recreation.

Families are gathered at Onslow Pine Park celebrating Independence Day.

The community gets to enjoy rides, live entertainment and face painting for the kids.

You have plenty of time to get out and enjoy the fun.

“Come on out, have a good time,” said Anna Stanley, Recreation Program Supervisor. We got plenty of open space for people family to have picnics. We have shaded are. We have a second stage with shade bring ya picnic out. Come early.”

There’s plenty of parking at Onslow Pines Park and along Onslow Pines Road to Highway 17 a shuttle is available.

The 4th of July fun wraps up at 9 p.m.with a fireworks show.