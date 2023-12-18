JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For four years now, eight-year-old Tucker Rose has been collecting Christmas cards to brighten up the holidays for our veterans.

This year, he has a goal of collecting 2,500 cards to hand deliver to veterans at the VA Hospital in Kinston on Christmas. Major sports teams and public figures are getting involved to show their care and appreciation to our retired service members.

“It’s been really cool to see who’s gotten involved. He last year got a package from Senator (Thom) Tillis, who sent 100 cards,” said Daniel Rose, Tucker’s father. “And he’s already gotten a phone call from Congressman (Greg) Murphy, who’s committed to sending cards as well.

“And then, you know, it’s really neat to see other veterans that have contributed cards to veterans, you know, to see that camaraderie between the two.”

Cards can be dropped off at the two Saigon Sam’s locations in Jacksonville or Harley Davidson locations in Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune, Wilmington and Shalotte. The deadline to drop off cards is this Saturday for those interested.