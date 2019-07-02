Jacksonville health officials host Coffee with Candidates

Jacksonville health care officials are sparking a conversation with congressional candidates on the importance of mental health and addiction.

Monday morning, the Onslow Community Collaborative hosted their first coffee with a candidate.

District Three Congressional candidate Dr. Joan Perry was in attendance speaking on health issues in the county.

Candidate Dr. Greg Murphy was in session in the General Assembly in Raleigh and was not able to make it.

During the event, community leaders expressed the importance of veteran services, health care needs of inmates, and the opioid crisis.

“Particularly here in Onslow County including a peer support model has proven to be effective so I’m going to be looking for a funding to help advance that,” said Dr. Perry.

Early voting for the runoff primary on the Republican side is underway.

Election day is July 9th.

The winner will move on to the general election in September.

The organization plans to have a second event with both party candidates.