Jacksonville joins Lights for Liberty to protest migrant detention centers

After reports of inhumane conditions at detention centers along the border widespread, activists worldwide are protesting to end the camps.

More than 800 vigils will take place July 12 around the world to stop Trump’s administration from continuing running the detention centers that house immigrants who crossed to the U.S. illegally or are seeking asylum.

In Jacksonville, the Onslow County Democratic Party is expected to speak on the issues immigrants are facing at the camps.

A petition will be available for people to sign demanding Senator Richard Burr and Thomas Tillis to investigate the conditions in the facilities.

Organizers are asking people to contact their local representatives to voice their opinion and end the camps.

The candlelight vigil will end with a moment of silence and the names of the people who have died at the detention centers.

Lights for Liberty in Jacksonville will be held at the Freedom Fountain near City Hall at 7 p.m.

Organizers say this is a non-partisan event.