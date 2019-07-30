Jacksonville man arrested for possessing child pornography

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Unit followed up on a cyber tip that was reported by Google to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children.

Google reported several files of child pornography that came across their Google Photos service by user Kristopher Kenney of Jasmine Lane in Jacksonville.

An investigation showed that Kenney possessed numerous images of child pornography stored on his Google Drive account.

On Monday Kenney was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.