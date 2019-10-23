Jacksonville man arrested for using stolen credit card

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville man has been arrested for using a credit card that had been reported lost or stolen in 2018.

On July 8, a citizen contacted the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office after finding several fraudulent transactions on their credit card.

The transactions were used at various businesses throughout Onslow County.

An investigation revealed that several utility bills paid for with the missing credit card were traced to 1557 Halltown Road in Jacksonville and also showed that the tenant was 33-year-old Justin Mychel Fitz.

Fitz was arrested on October 18, taken before a magistrate and charged with one count identity theft-felony, four counts felony obtain property by false pretense.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.