Jacksonville Mayor issues pledge against racism, injustice

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a pledge with his Faith Committee against racism and injustice at the same time a memorial service was underway for George Floyd.

The Mayor was meeting with the Faith Committee to talk about how Jacksonville can avoid systemic racism.

After issuing the pledge at the Freedom Fountain, the Mayor met with the committee to work on an action plan.

The committee also heard from Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero about the prohibition of some of the techniques that caused George Floyd’s death.

Jacksonville police have also undergone special training that has reduced the use of force associated with police actions.

The Faith Committee developed some concepts for additional actions for unity and support and intends to continue to work on the issue at future meetings.