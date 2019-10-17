Jacksonville mayoral candidates address city issues at forum

The race is on for the next Mayor for the City of Jacksonville.

Two candidates vying for the job participated at a forum Wednesday night addressing the issues affecting the City of Jacksonville.

On the ballot is current Mayor Sammy Phillips who is seeking re-election for his seat he has held for 12 years.

“I’m going to stay with the pace that I’m going on because I think that what I have been able to do up till now​ has been very successful,” said Phillips.

Public safety and repairing city streets are his main priorities. ​He’s proposing a quarter-cent tax to address the problem.

“People that actually use the roads are going to pay for it,” said Phillips.

His opponent Ken Hagan is a former city manager and former parks and recreation director. He’s putting the New River, recreation, and city streets on the top of his list.

“My plan would be to take four cents of the tax rate and use it exclusively for streets, dedicated​ every year just for street repairs,” said Hagan.

Hagan says raising taxes is a last minute resort when it comes to funding city projects. But Phillips questions Hagans’ plans when it comes to city projects.

“Some of the things he wants to do, I don’t know how he can do it without raising taxes to be honest ​with you, and I just think that may be a little misleading on his part,” said Phillips.

Phillips says the city has prospered under his leadership, while Hagan says he is looking towards the future for the City of Jacksonville.