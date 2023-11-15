JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, November 14.

The accident happened around 5:30 pm on Tuesday when a 2016 Victory motorcycle was traveling on US 17 crossing the path of a lone deer. Ingram Codera Haynes, the drive of the motorcycle, swerved to exit the left shoulder of the road. The motorcycle rolled several times before ejecting Haynes.

Haynes was taken to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.