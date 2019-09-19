Jacksonville student awarded Coast Guard Foundation scholarship

Stonington, Conn. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard Foundation announced that it has awarded 128 new scholarships in 2019.

In the 29 years of this program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.

Hayley Phillips, child of USCG Petty Officer Craig Phillips, was named the Coast Guard Foundation Fitzpatrick Scholar.

From Jacksonville, Phillips will attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

The Coast Guard Foundation Fitzpatrick Family Scholarship is named in honor of Chief Petty Officer Brendan Fitzpatrick, who was medically retired due to respiratory damage sustained while responding to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11th.

“The children of the brave men and women of the Coast Guard consistently demonstrate a focused dedication to their studies and desire to give back to their communities,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “These scholarships are an investment in the development of the next generation of leaders. The future of our country will be determined by these young adults. We are proud to assist them to get the education they desire.”