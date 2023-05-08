JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Public Safety and city officials will host an observance for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The ceremony will take place at the Jacksonville Public Safety Remembrance Garden on Monday, May 15. Local law enforcement and Mayor Sammy Phillips will be in attendance. This ceremony is held annually to remember those who served our country.

“We join in this observance with law enforcement agencies across

the nation to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect and

serve their communities,” said Director of Public Safety, Mike Yaniero.

The ceremony will start at 10am and will include an honor guard, ceremonial, music, gun salute, and laying of the wreath. It will be open to everyone.