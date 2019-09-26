Jacksonville woman arrested on several drug charges after traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman with an outstanding warrant from N.C. Department of Revenue has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

On September 20, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 17 South displaying a revoked tag.

A traffic stop was conducted in the area of U.S. 17 and Highway 210.

A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted after a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A field test was conducted at the scene, where a substance located in the vehicle tested positive for heroin, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver, Charlie K. Garten, 30, of Jacksonville, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the North Carolina Department of Revenue and was in possession of $1,858.

Garten was arrested and transported to the magistrate for service of the warrants then to the Onslow County Detention Center.

Once at the jail and upon subsequent search, a white powdery substance testing positive for heroin and drug paraphernalia was located, deputies said.

Garten was charged with: