SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Westgate Mall has had a few robberies at different jewelry stores.

Earlier in July, the Spartanburg Police Department said three men broke into a jewelry store in the mall using bolt cutters and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

“For me to receive a call and hear that somebody cut through my doors and came in and took stuff that I’ve worked for, I think it’s horrendous. At least at a minimum, I want to feel safe,” said Sunny Inam.

On the night of July 15, Sunny Inam said he got a call about his store, Diamond Couture, being robbed.

“They broke two cases up front, basically. They took a gold case, they took an entire silver case and dozens of gold chains, solid gold chains, and charms and stuff,” he said.

He said the thieves stole around $100,000 worth of jewelry.

“This happened after the mall was closed at 7, this happened around 9 something. So, somebody is getting in the mall somehow,” said Inam.

Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, said it looks like the burglars cut the gate in the middle, and then pushed it apart to get inside.

“They used a hammer to break the glass. Once the broke the glass, they were able to retrieve jewelry items from inside,” said Littlejohn.

He said this follows a robbery in the mall, at Queens Jewelers, that happened in March.

Littlejohn said the two cases could be connected.

“There could be a possibility, but based on the video, we can’t confirm the people that were involved in the first one, are the same people who were involved in the second one,” he said. “We do have some things were doing in the background.”

According to statistics provided by the police department, the mall had four burglaries in 2020, one in 2022 and six so for this year.

Littlejohn said the men left through the service exit.

“As they broke into the place, they were carrying jewelry out, but as they were leaving, they dropped some items. Leaving a trail, which is how we were able to determine which way they left out of the building,” said Littlejohn.

Inam said things need to change before someone gets hurt.

“I feel blessed in a big way that nobody was hurt, material things can be replaced,” he said. “$100,000 loss to me, yes, I will work extra hard for a year or two, I’ll recuperate there. The problem lies with security, that’s my biggest concern.”

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively working the case, they are asking the public to keep an eye out.

“If someone is selling some jewelry for some reason that you know they shouldn’t have, give us a call. Let us look at it, because there are some expensive items,” said Littlejohn. “So, who have you noticed that is trying to sell some jewelry, who have you noticed that’s wearing some things all of a sudden.”

Inam said he is getting his gate fixed and adding extra security measures.

7NEWS did reach out to Westgate Mall for comment, but the mall declined and directed us to the Spartanburg Police Department.