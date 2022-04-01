(NEXSTAR) – Jim Carrey is “probably” retiring from acting, he casually announced this week.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey told correspondent Kit Hoover he would likely be taking an indefinite break from showbiz after “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

His remarks came after Hoover, who recently interviewed Dolly Parton, claimed that Parton wanted Carrey to portray Porter Wagoner in a biopic based on her life.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Hoover. “Yeah, probably.”

When Hoover asked if he was being serious, Carrey indeed said he was.

“I’m being fairly serious,” he remarked.

Carrey, 60, didn’t rule out a return to acting altogether, saying he might be swayed by the right script.

“It depends,” he said. “It depends if the angels bring some sort of, you know, script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break,” he said.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. And I really love my spiritual life. And I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey, however, said that if Dolly Parton were to approach him about a project, he would “always” be open to talk.

“Dolly is just, to me, an otherworldly talent,” he said.

Carrey’s comments came just days after giving an interview on “CBS Mornings” in which he claimed he was sickened by the standing ovation that Will Smith received upon winning his Oscar, despite Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock a short while before.

“I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, en masse,” he told interviewer Gayle King. “It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

In Thursday’s interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey said he planned to continue producing artwork and discussed his upcoming website “Magic Hour,” where he planned to present “kooky art that is a mix of painting and spoken word.” He also discussed spending time with his grandson.

“I’m going to continue to be in the world, no matter what,” he said. “And we have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don’t have to be multi-hyphenates to affect the world.”

Carrey is next appearing in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” He was also part of a memorial for late comedian Bob Saget in January, which is being turned into a Netflix special.