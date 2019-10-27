John Conyers, longtime congressman, has died at age 90

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) questions witnesses during a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is expected to set the fiscal year 2018 refugee ceiling at 45,000, down from the previous ceiling at 50,000. It would be the lowest refugee ceiling since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Long-serving former Democratic Congressman John Conyers Jr., who was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and first introduced Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, but had to step down in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, has died, police said. He was 90.

Detroit police told The Associated Press the former congressman died at his home Sunday. Police spokesman Corporal Dan Donakowski said it appeared Conyers died of natural causes.

Conyers was one of only six black House members when he first won his seat in 1964, and he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and later became the dean of the caucus. A staple of the civil rights movement who had been at the Selma Freedom March in 1963, Conyers first introduced the bill to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday.

Conyers rose through the ranks of power to become the first black representative on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, and he later became a ranking member.

He was the longest-serving black congressman in history before he stepped down in 2017 because of sexual misconduct allegations.