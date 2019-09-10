Jones County bridgework requires road closure

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will temporarily close a section of Ten Mile Fork Road along the U.S. 17 Bypass in Jones County.

Workers will close the bridge on Ten Mile Fork Road in both directions beginning 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, until 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Construction will resume Sept. 16-17, with only one lane of traffic closed both days.

This closure will allow contractors to safely complete slope protection work, which prevents erosion of the roads around the bridge.

During the closure, traffic will be redirected to Scott Road, Oak Grove Road, Killis Murphy Road, Loop Road, U.S. 17 and Ten Mile Fork Road.

The bridgework is part of a $143.4 million project that will tie about 16 miles of roads into the existing U.S. 17 Bypass, providing the public with a safer, faster route between Jacksonville and New Bern.

The overall project is expected to be completed by November.

Travelers should expect delays due to construction and should use caution while passing through the work zone and detour routes.