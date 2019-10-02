Jones County interchange closed for construction closure expected to last 36 hours

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The interchange of a Jones County highway and the bypass will be closed for construction for about 36 hours beginning Thursday morning.

Officials said that Thursday at 6:30 a.m. the interchange of N.C. 58 and the new U.S. 17 Bypass will be closed to traffic.

The interchange is expected to reopen on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be laying the final asphalt for the interchange.

Once the loops of the interchange are complete, the contractor will use a lane closure and flagging operation on N.C. 58.

While the interchange is closed, northbound motorists coming from Jacksonville, will exit at Lees Chapel Road and follow U.S. 17 Business.

Southbound travelers heading to Jacksonville should continue down U.S. 17 Business, past N.C. 58 and follow detour signs to get back onto U.S. 17 South.

People traveling from Trenton on N.C. 58 who want to access the U.S. 17 Bypass South will turn right at the intersection of U.S. 17 Business and N.C. 58.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commutes during this closure.

NCDOT also urges drivers to slow down when approaching the work zone and continue slowly through the work zone.

The construction is part of a 16.3-mile project which starts south of Belgrade and ties into the U.S. 17 bypass around New Bern.

The project costs about $143.4 million and is expected to be completed later this year.





