On December 19th, 2023, at 9:30 AM, Jones County Schools and Jones County Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department hosted their first internship signing for their RISE (Real Investments in Student Experiences) Internship Program at the Jones County Board Of Education in Trenton. The businesses that partnered with Jones County Schools in the RISE program so far include Jones County Water, Maysville Public Works, Jones County 4-H, Trenton Chiropractic, Trenton Elementary School, Piggly Wiggly of Trenton, and Meadows Associates Legal Services. The students were 11th and 12th-grade students at Jones Senior High School, and they will be able to receive high school credit while obtaining career experience and job skills. These internships will allow the students to learn more about potential careers in Jones County and give them a jump start in their future. Work-based learning is a major part of a highly effective Career and Technical Education program, and these internships will propel our local community’s workforce in Jones County and will enable Jones County Schools to serve our students with everything they need to be successful post-graduation. The students that will be completing the RISE Internship Program are Logan Linton with Jones County Water; William Meadows with Maysville Public Works; Mary Grace Murphy with Trenton Elementary; Jaron Pittman with Trenton Chiropractic; Kyle Kendall with Piggly Wiggly of Trenton; Maria Dixon with Meadows Associates Legal Services; Aniya Barfield with Jones County 4 H; Zoey Cavallaro with Jones County 4 H. We can’t wait to see amazing things out of these students this upcoming Spring Semester.