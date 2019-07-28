Jones-Lee House finds a new home

The Jones-Lee House is the last of its kind.

Once nestled in a row of Victorian homes on Evans Street, you won’t find any more like it in Greenville.

However, after three years of planning, crews moved the 125 year old building on Sunday from Evans street to its final home in Uptown.

“Rather than just tearing down the house to use the lot for redevelopment, instead we’re relocating it and giving it new life,” said Meredith Hawke, Events and Branding Director for Uptown Greenville.

After significant development and expansion of ECU’s campus threatened the building, the organization Preservation North Carolina stepped in.

“This is definitely why I do what I do everyday. To see something like this and to know that it’s protected and it’s never going to be endangered again, that’s the purpose of our organization,” said Maggie Gregg of Preservation North Carolina.

A team of around 30 people assisted in the move which required taking down traffic lights, street lamps, and even cutting down some tree limbs.

“It’s massive collaboration it requires work from the city, it requires work from the contractor, it requires work from the building owner. Everybody has to work together on the same page to be sure it’s a success,” said Hawke.

The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville haven’t determined a purpose for the home just yet.

One resident says it tremendously uplifting to see a community support revitalization and preservation.

“To see how many people are out here today, to see the community and the support, it’s really humbling to see that everybody does support these efforts to get properties preserved like this,” said Kathryn Glenn, a Greenville resident.

The Jones-Lee House now sits next to its sister house the Fleming House, which is home to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Both homes were designed by the same architect.