Jones-Lee House to be relocated on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some traffic delays may be possible in the Uptown District on Sunday morning as the historic Jones-Lee House is relocated, officials said.

The relocation of the house will occur between 7 a.m. and noon.

The path of the move will take the house north on Evans Street before turning left on Reade and heading north on Greene Street to its new home.

The new location for the house will be beside the historic Fleming House, now home to the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

During the move, some traffic delays may be possible.

Officials said the City of Greenville is not funding any costs associated with the relocation of the house.