Judge issues restraining order, subsequent consent judgment in Onslow Co. nuisance case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – After an extensive and sordid history of criminal activities involving a hotel on North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville, the owners have agreed to a court-mandated judgment requiring immediate changes to halt such activities and improve the quality of life for the surrounding community.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge J.S. Carmical entered a consent judgment against the Red Carpet Inn at 701 North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The judgment was the latest step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the City of Jacksonville on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

Prior to Tuesday’s order, Superior Court Judge W. Bland issued a temporary restraining order which, among other things, ordered the owners to abate all criminal activity.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“For years, this location has served as a hotspot of criminal activity, consistently drained law enforcement resources, negatively impacted the community, and fostered criminal behavior by creating a refuge for nefarious activity,” said Jacksonville Public Safety Director Michael Yaneiro. I am encouraged by this Order, and sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the defendants, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve this problem.”

Under the terms of the judgment, the owners of the Red Carpet Inn, along with any future owners of the Property, are prohibited from operating a nuisance as defined by Chapter 19 of N.C. General Statutes at this location.

Furthermore, Shriji Krupa Investment Corporation and its corporate members are prohibited from operating a nuisance property anywhere in North Carolina.

Additional restrictions include mandated security measures including surveillance equipment and licensed security during peak times.

Local residents of Jacksonville are forbidden to be guests on the property unless special circumstances arise.

In total, more than 20 court-mandated changes have been implemented to reduce crime and facilitate prosperity.

According to ALE Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Batten, it is not uncommon for older and less expensive motels to transition from their original intended purpose to operate as long term housing facilities.

“Often, as these locations deteriorate, they attract those looking for inexpensive permanent lodging that can serve as a hub for criminal activity,” said Batten.

The investigation and information gathered for the lawsuit was a joint effort between members of the Jacksonville Police Department and ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team.