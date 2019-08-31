Judge sets trial for men charged in 9/11 attacks

A military judge on Friday set the trial for five men accused of planning the 9/11 attacks. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021, at the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind, and four other men are charged in the attacks that left 2,976 people dead in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

During an interrogation in 2007, Mohammed confessed to being the mastermind of the attacks, which occurred September 11, 2001. He was subjected to the CIA’s harshest interrogation methods, including waterboarding.