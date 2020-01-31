Judge Wendy S. Hazelton files for re-election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Judge Wendy S. Hazelton, who took office in November of 2016, has filed for re-election, officials said.

Judge Hazelton has spent the last four years serving Pitt County as a District Court Judge for N.C. District 3A.

Judge Hazelton was the second female to be named Judge in Pitt County.

She is the first African-American Judge to serve on the Pitt County Judicial bench in its 270-year history.

Judge Hazelton graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2006.

Prior to entering law school, she was employed with the Federal Election Commission in Washington D.C. and then relocated to Miami, Florida, to work with the United States Attorney’s office.

In 2007, Judge Hazelton began working at the Pitt County Public Defender’s office until she won the 2016 election and became a District Court Judge.

She serves in the Ayden Rotary, African American Caucus, Richard Powell Legal Society, Democratic Women of Pitt County, and the Juvenile Justice Prevention Council.

Judge Hazelton is currently spearheading the development and implementation of a Behavioral Health Court in Pitt County.