July 1 ‘Booze It & Lose It” checkpoint in Onslow County nets 3 arrests, 53 charges for drivers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driving checkpoint conducted Monday on U.S. 17 resulted in 53 charges for drivers and three arrests.

On Monday, OCSO deputies, along with multiple local and state agencies, conducted a “Booze It & Lose It” checkpoint along U.S. 17, also called New Bern Highway, in Onslow County.

Deputies say the checkpoint resulted in 53 total charges against drivers.

One driver, who had 3 Driving While Impaired convictions in the past 10 years, was arrested again on a DWI charge.

Additionally, two wanted suspects were captured at the checkpoint.







During the July 4th travel week, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it will also deploy its DWI Task Force across the county in areas that typically have high numbers of crashes and DWI incidents during holiday travel seasons.

Deputies say drivers should expect increased high visibility enforcement, DWI investigations, checkpoints, and saturation patrols throughout this week.

Monday’s multi-agency checkpoint was part of the statewide “Operation Firecracker” Booze It & Lose It Campaign, organized by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Agencies involved in Monday’s checkpoint in Onslow County include the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office; Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Richlands, Swansboro, North Topsail Beach, and Wilmington Police Departments; Jones County and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.