July 4th Marine Debris Clean-up

What comes to mind when you think of celebrating Fourth of July? You may think of grilling outside, going to the beach, or setting off fireworks. While many people view these firework displays in awe, have you ever though about what they’re made of and why so many of them are left in our parks and beaches after the holiday?

Most fireworks contain plastic, wood, cardboard, and lots of packaging, which commonly turn into marine debris when not thrown away. They can easily travel through rivers or sounds into the Atlantic.

This is one of the many reasons NOAA started its Marine Debris Program. They hope one day to make the global ocean and its coasts free from litter. Marine debris is a human caused problem and therefore, has human solutions.

This holiday, you could help! On July 5th, grab a broom and dustpan and sweep up all the firework rubble that may be littered outside your house. Throwing it away at your home keeps it from making its way into the ocean and harming marine life. If you want to do even more, head on down to the beach with your family and friends and have a group cleanup.

If you do plan on popping off fireworks, please be mindful of the environment so we can continue to enjoy its beauty for generations to come.