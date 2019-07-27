July is Minority Mental Health Month and here in the east health professionals are making sure all communities know there’s a help if you need it.

The Office of Health and Human Services states African Americans are 10% more likely to report having distress.

9 On Your Side visited Pathways for Life in Greenville and spoke to one doctor who says addressing mental health is different for everyone.

“I’ve seen and research supports this there a larger amount of cases of anxiety and depression for people of color and that across the board American that’s Latino that’s native American Asian American. There are higher rates of anxiety and depression there’s higher rates of misdiagnoses in their communities,” said Dr. Eunicia Jones, Local Clinical Director, Pathways For Life.

Dr. Jones says in other minority groups like the LGBTQ+, disabled and, immigrant communities she seems the same types of mental health problems but with an added dimension.

She goes on to talk about something called minority stress theory. That’s when there are repeated occurrences of things like oppression, marginalization microaggressions, and racism among other things happening over time. She says that can cause mental and physical trauma.