Junior lifeguards in training with Atlantic Beach Fire Department

School is out but students are still learning.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department is hosting their Junior Lifeguards Program for the sixth year.

Officials say since classes started they have doubled in size.

Participants have a chance to learn about water concepts, how to be on the lookout for people in distress, and how to recognize rip currents.

Those in the program say they’ve found an appreciation for what lifeguards do.

“There’s one where you have to grab a can and save the lifeguards themselves and it was really tough because y legs muscles were really weak after,” said Chloe Lewis, a student in the program.

Four session will be held this summer.

Officials say a limited amount of spots are left.

The program is for kids ages 9 to 17.